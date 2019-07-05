Rene Ritchie, Georgia Dow, and Lory Gil are here with rumors about a new keyboard deign for future MacBooks. They also debate the merits of a new FaceTime feature in iOS 13 for maintaining eye contact when video chatting. Lastly, are Apple execs giving notes on shows for the Apple TV+ service?

