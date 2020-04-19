Special guest Mikah Sargent of TWiT.TV joins us this week to talk about iPhone SE! We also drool over the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro and check out the alleged design of iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Finally, we say farewell to Rene as a co-host of iMore show. He's gone indie with his own YouTube channel and podcast. But fear not, true believers! He'll be back as a guest from time to time. And, of course, you can catch his videos several times a week. Thank you so much, Rene. We all love you!

