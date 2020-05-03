imore show 702Source: imore show

Team iMore are joined by Daniel Bader of Android Central to talk about the technology behind contract tracing, debunking absurd 5G conspiracy theories, and the iPhone SE vs. budget Android phones.

The gang also cover the nuggets of information gleaned from Apple's recent earnings call. Plus, Tim Cook has outlined plans to begins re-opening some Apple Store locations.

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

