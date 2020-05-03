Team iMore are joined by Daniel Bader of Android Central to talk about the technology behind contract tracing, debunking absurd 5G conspiracy theories, and the iPhone SE vs. budget Android phones.
The gang also cover the nuggets of information gleaned from Apple's recent earnings call. Plus, Tim Cook has outlined plans to begins re-opening some Apple Store locations.
- Contact tracing: A guide to one possible pandemic solution | iMore
- Moto G Power vs. iPhone SE (2020): Which should you buy? | iMore
- Interview: We sat down with two 5G experts to debunk recent conspiracies | iMore
- Apple Earnings Call Transcripts: Apple CEO Tim Cook on the company's 2020 Q2 earnings | iMore
- Apple Card customers may soon be able to finance more than an iPhone | iMore
- Tim Cook says Apple Stores in Austria and Australia will reopen next week | iMore
- Apple didn't release any Q3 earnings guidance, but did give us some hints | iMore
Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
