Rumors are afoot for a new braided Lightning cable to possibly accompany iPhone 12. And a twitter-related rumor is that the service may begin offering subscription options for enhanced privacy and features.

Additionally, the team check out pictures from the 2020 iPhone photography award winners. Do you prefer taking pictures with your smartphone, or with an interchangeable lens camera? Or perhaps an advanced compact camera like the Sony RX100?

They also discuss Apple's celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by highlighting some artists, activists, and more!

