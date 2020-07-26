Rumors are afoot for a new braided Lightning cable to possibly accompany iPhone 12. And a twitter-related rumor is that the service may begin offering subscription options for enhanced privacy and features.
Additionally, the team check out pictures from the 2020 iPhone photography award winners. Do you prefer taking pictures with your smartphone, or with an interchangeable lens camera? Or perhaps an advanced compact camera like the Sony RX100?
They also discuss Apple's celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act by highlighting some artists, activists, and more!
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- iPhone 12 leaked photos reveal stunning new braided Lightning cable | iMore
- 2020 iPhone photography award winners display the true power of iPhone photography | iMore
- Rene Ritchie – Standard
- Twitter exploring subscription option to improve revenue streams | iMore
- Apple honors the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with artists, activists, more | iMore
Sponsors
- Raycon: Everyone needs a great pair of wireless earbuds. But before you go dropping hundreds of dollars on a pair, you need to check out the wireless earbuds from Raycon! Get 15-percent off your order at buyraycon.com/imore
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Code found within macOS Big Sur points to future Macs with Face ID
A new report from 9to5Mac indicates that code found within the macOS Big Sur betas points to Apple bringing Face ID to the Mac.
'Fireball,' a new documentary from Werner Herzog, to premiere on Apple TV+
Apple has announced that it has landed "Fireball," a new documentary from Werner Herzog and professor Clive Oppenheimer.
Apple to donate proceeds from John Lewis documentary to museums
Proceeds from the documentary will be donated to the National Civil Rights Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives
Do you like the look of Apples Magic Keyboard but want something a little different? There are alternatives.