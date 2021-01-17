iMore show 734Source: iMore

Joe and Karen are joined by iMore's own Luke Filipowicz for a chat about some of the more interesting CES announcements for Apple users. They also discuss Apple's amazing $100 million Racial Equality and Justice Initiative.

And as ever, rumors abound — new MacBook Pros might bring back some familiar features, and Apple is reported to have some interesting folding phone prototypes in their labs.

