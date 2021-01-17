Joe and Karen are joined by iMore's own Luke Filipowicz for a chat about some of the more interesting CES announcements for Apple users. They also discuss Apple's amazing $100 million Racial Equality and Justice Initiative.
And as ever, rumors abound — new MacBook Pros might bring back some familiar features, and Apple is reported to have some interesting folding phone prototypes in their labs.
- CES 2021 | iMore
- Apple announces major new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative | iMore
- Huge MacBook Pro leaks promise massive upgrades and a shock omission | iMore
- Folding iPhone prototype has a big new upgrade, says Prosser | iMore
- Luke Filipowicz — 2021 edition (@LukeFilipowicz) / Twitter
