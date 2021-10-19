Improved Apple Maps rolling out in Australia

Apple has started rolling out its improved maps for iOS 15 to users in Australia, according to users on Twitter.

As spotted by a couple of folks it looks like improved 3D building displays and speed limits have started to appear down under:

Not sure if this was turned on as of this morning’s event, but it would appear that Apple Maps now has speed limits and widespread 3D buildings now in Australia. Yet to see if this is available via CarPlay. I’m certain this wasn’t here before 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jW7PMWoUAv — Matthew Jones (@merckxite) October 19, 2021

Another noted the change stating the new maps was "better but still a mess":

New Apple Maps data for Australia just dropped. It’s better but still a mess - a whole bunch of weird locality names below the suburb level, rocky headlands the same shading as beaches, the individual building shapes are all a bit off pic.twitter.com/rBkLUUmpho — 🎃🦇 Joyce Carol Oates’ disgusting foot 🔪👻 (@mnurkic) October 19, 2021

Another lamented that Apple needs to add road names to main roads, as "no Australian, now or ay any time in the history of the nation, has ever referred to urban streets by their route numbers."

@Apple Maps is unusable in Australia because it doesn’t display street names for main roads. No Australian, now or at any time in the history of the nation, has ever referred to urban streets by their route numbers. Just put the damned street names on. pic.twitter.com/1FYRzyMV7K — Railmaps (@railmaps) October 11, 2021

Earlier this year Apple announced big upgrades to Apple Maps with iOS 15 on devices like the iPhone 13 and Apple's other best iPhones. From June:

With the release of iOS 15, Apple Maps gets its biggest update ever with a city experience that offers rich details, driving routes with better navigation, immersive walking directions shown in augmented reality, and much more. The update, which expands on the new map that Apple spent years building from the ground up, is now available in London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area, with more cities to come.

New mapping includes more detailed city maps with 3D imagery for neighborhoods, buildings, and more. It also includes improved navigation, transit updates, and better walking directions. Apple's Eddy Cue said the new update would push Maps "even further" and provide "more ways for users to discover the natural beauty of the world and explore cities through a new 3D view."