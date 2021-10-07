Looking for a great laptop bag, particularly for travel, that holds up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro? Incase's ARC collection includes this nicely-sized travel bag that protects and carries your MacBook and much more. "ARC" stands for "A Responsible Carry," as the entire lineup is crafted from recycled polyester. The ARC collection uses RFID-blocking material, and it fights bacterial growth. The Incase Travel Pack has a ton of compartments, including a plush laptop compartment and iPad sleeve. It can be carried horizontally (briefcase-style) or vertically. In addition, it can be carried as a backpack with memory foam padded straps. The bag can also be slipped onto your suitcase handle with a strap on the back. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Incase Travel Pack Bottom line: This sustainable briefcase backpack carries your MacBook and much more. The Good Made from recycled materials

Plush laptop sleeve

Tons of compartments

Flexible carry methods

RFID-blocking

Inhibits bacterial growth The Bad Pricey

Style may not appeal to all $229 at Incase

Incase Travel Pack: Price and availability

You can purchase the Incase Travel Pack on the company's website in either Black or Navy. It retails for $229. Incase Travel Pack: What's good

The Incase Travel Pack is made from a durable, water-resistant 900D-by-1200D recycled polyester. The handles and interior material fight bacteria growth. The tech compartments use RFID-blocking material, so you don't have to worry about digital theft. The back panel and shoulder straps are made from Ortholite Impressions memory foam, making this bag a comfortable carry. A sternum strap across the chest helps balance the load and makes carrying this bag backpack-style even more comfortable. A travel pass-through on the back of the bag makes it easy to slip on your expanded luggage handle. A small secret zippered compartment for your valuables is nestled behind the pass-through. There are so many compartments that will help you organize your tech gear and plenty more. An expansion zipper gives you 3.15 inches (80 millimeters) more depth in the bag. The main compartment opens up butterfly-style and has two main zippered compartments with mesh flaps to keep your clothing and other personal items in place. There is even a separate shoe section.

This is a great laptop briefcase backpack for the environmentally-conscious traveler.

The laptop compartment is lined with a wonderfully furry fabric to cradle your precious laptop. It will comfortably hold up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Next to that is a slim iPad sleeve; it'll hold up to a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. A good-sized tech compartment in the front is further divided into smaller sections to organize your chargers, dongles, and more. Finally, a zippered closure on the side could hold a water bottle, umbrella, or similarly-sized item. While the Incase Travel Pack is not advertised as such, I measured it and found that you could use this as a personal item on most airlines, so you don't have to pay the carry-on fee for it. It should work as long as you don't pack it too full or use the expansion zipper, but I'd recommend taking measurements and checking them against your specific airline's rules before booking your airline ticket. Incase Travel Pack: What's not good

This is a pretty pricey bag. There are certainly cheaper and perfectly good laptop backpacks on the market. This one is specifically for someone traveling with tech who wants to travel very light, or someone traveling with other luggage that wants to maximize the use of their personal item. The squared-off style is neither a full "business briefcase" nor "casual backpack" look but somewhere in between. As a result, the look won't appeal to everyone. Incase Travel Pack: Competition

If you're in the market for more of a briefcase-style bag, check out the Harber London Laptop Briefcase. It's a classy, elegant leather bag with handles and a long strap that can be carried over the shoulder as a messenger bag. In addition, it has plenty of compartments for your 16-inch MacBook and much more.

The Waterfield Mezzo Laptop Backpack is one to consider if you want a straight-up backpack that's upscale enough for business use. It also accommodates any size MacBook up to and including the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Waterfield makes lots of very nice bags in all shapes and sizes. Incase Travel Pack: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You need a mid-sized business-appropriate laptop briefcase/backpack

You prefer items made from sustainable materials

You like a lot of compartments to organize your stuff You shouldn't buy this if... It's not your style

It's out of your budget

You need different features This is an excellent purchase for someone who needs a tech bag with plenty of compartments for your MacBook, iPad, and all your other tech stuff and personal items as well. It's also great for the environmentally conscious since it's made out of recycled polyester. However, if the style and features don't appeal to you or the bag is out of your budget, you'll have to look for something else. 4.5 out of 5 The Incase Travel Pack is an excellent purchase if you're in the market for a bag like this. It can be carried four ways: horizontally by the handle at the top, vertically by the handle on the size (briefcase-style), as a backpack, or slipped onto your extended suitcase handle. There is a compartment for just about everything you'd need, including an exceptionally plush one for your 16-inch MacBook Pro or smaller laptop. In addition, it's made from sustainable recycled polyester and has RFID-blocking and bacteria-inhibiting properties. While the price and style won't necessarily appeal to everyone, this bag is a great investment.