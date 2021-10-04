Initial inventory of the Apple Watch Series 7 could be 'very limited'

If you are planning to be one of the first people to get your hands on an Apple Watch Series 7, you might have to fight to the death with everyone else.

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, mass production of the new Apple Watch began less than a month ago. If this is true, inventory could be quite limited on the Apple Watch Series 7 when it goes live for preorders.

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders start Friday, but it's gonna be hard for you to get one. 👀 I'm told that mass production began just under a month ago, so stock is very limited. If you want the new Apple Watch, be up bright and early on Friday.

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders start Friday, but it's gonna be hard for you to get one. 👀



I'm told that mass production began just under a month ago, so stock is *very* limited.



If you want the new Apple Watch, be up bright and early on Friday.



https://t.co/4cC653by2m — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 4, 2021

Earlier today, Apple announced that preorders for the Apple Watch Series 7 will go live on Friday, October 8 at 5:00 p.m. PDT. The new watch will officially release a week later on Friday, October 15.

The new generation of Apple Watch features a larger and brighter screen, thinner bezels, faster charging, dust protection, and a more durable display.