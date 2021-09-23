What you need to know The new Insta360 GO 2 camera is now available from Apple.

It weighs just 27 grams and shoots in 1440p.

The camera is available with an accessory bundle at Apple.com.

The new GO 2 camera from Insta360 is now available from Apple.com for $299, bringing 1440p video shooting in a tiny form factor. Insta360 says the GO 2 is the world's smallest action camera. It weighs just 26.5 grams and is roughly the size of your thumb. The tiny camera has a magnetic body for mounting on pretty much anything and packs a new image sensor and gimbal-like stabilization. The GO 2 is six times lighter than the old one and comes with a box full of accessories for mounting, charging, and syncing.

The GO 2 boasts a 1/2.3" sensor and captures ultra-wide video in 1440p. It also has a technology called Flowstate stabilization for smoothing those shots on the move. It can be charged in its case (which doubles as a remote) in just 30 minutes, and it's even waterproof up to 4m. The lens protector is made from hardened glass and can be replaced, and there's also an app for previewing and editing photos. The GO 2 can also shoot hyper lapses and slow-mo at 120 fps. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Insta360's VP of marketing, Max Richter said "We hope GO 2 is the first camera people reach for when they walk out the door. Rather than weighing you down.

The new GO 2 is the perfect companion accessory to Apple's new best iPhone, the iPhone 13, which boasts its own serious camera upgrades and will be released on Friday, September 24.