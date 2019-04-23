If you're interested in running Windows 10 natively on your aging pre-2013 Mac Pro while still being able to run macOS Mojave, a quick Google search will show that there are more than a few pitfalls and quirks that need to be navigated to make that happen. Things like boot loaders, System Integrity Protections (SIP), partitioning, GPT, UEFI, legacy bios, removing drives, swapping drives, firmware corruption, and much much more are all terms and issues you'll need to address.

Luckily, you can avoid most of these issues if you are willing to compromise some sophistication in setup and of switching OSs if you follow this guide. I will not be getting too deep into the reasons why some things work or don't work but there are plenty of forum posts and discussions detailing the various issues.

What you'll need

A new hard drive

The first thing we will need is a secondary disk drive for the Windows 10 OS. I bought a 240GB Kingston SATA SSD for $30.

I bought a "slower" SATA SSD because it's faster than a simple HDD, inexpensive, and completely compatible with the Mac Pro's internal SATA specifications.

Buying a secondary drive allows us to bypass issues of partitioning the macOS drive. On top of that, using a second drive makes it easier to get the proper windows 10 partition type and installation files onto the new drive. This will save us from dealing with UEFI booting issues with macOS Mojave. More on that later. All of this assumes that you do indeed have a free drive slot in your Mac Pro to place the new drive. If not, you'll have to free up a drive slot or follow another method.

A PC that has legacy BIOS booting

The next thing you'll need is access to an older PC or a PC with a motherboard that allows you to set the UEFI boot to Legacy BIOS boot. I know many purists will scoff at this point since a Mac Pro uses UEFI for booting but since we will be dual booting and macOS Mojave on Mac Pros don't play nicely when Windows 10 is using what's called a GPT partition for UEFI booting, we'll completely bypass the booting problems that come with those technologies.

We're going to trick Windows 10 to use the older legacy BIOS booting and to also use partitioning called MBR rather than the newer EUFI and GPT technologies. We do this by starting the Windows 10 install on the PC using legacy BIOS defaults and then completing the installation on the Mac Pro.

A DVD burner

Installing Windows 10 from USB source will implement the UEFI and GPT installation schemes. We want to avoid that. Installing from a Windows 10 DVD will give us the choice of either UEFI with GPT or Legacy BIOS and MBR. We want the latter.

A burnable DVD

This is for creating our Windows 10 installation DVD

A USB drive

This is only required if you don't have a sharable network location to copy files to your Windows 10 install. This should be formatted so that both macOS and Windows 10 can view the files. Fat or exFAT will work.

Pre and Post-installation software

Finally, before we get started we'll need some software for creating our installation media. For that, we'll be using the Windows media creation tool from Microsoft. We will need access to a PC running Windows to use that.

We'll also need software for installing drivers for our Mac Pro in Windows 10. For that, we'll be using Boot Camp Assistant to download those files in macOS.

What to do

Software preparation

First, we'll download Windows support software that will give the hardware in our Mac Pros better functionality in Windows 10.