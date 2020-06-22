At WWDC today, Apple announced that it would be transitioning away from Intel chips in favor of its own custom Apple Silicon for the Mac.

In a statement to AppleInsider, Intel has promised to continue supporting the Mac through its transition and also argues that its processors are still the best option for developers.

A spokesperson for Intel stressed that Apple is a customer of Intel's for more than just its Mac processors, and the company will continue to support Apple and its products.

"Apple is a customer across several areas of business and we will continue to support them."

They also stressed that Intel's future processors will provide the best experience for consumers and developers as well, saying that their platform is the most open.

"Intel remains focused on delivering the most advanced PC experiences and a wide range of technology choices that redefine computing ... We believe Intel-powered PCs— like those based on our forthcoming Tiger Lake mobile platform— provide global customers the best experience in the areas they value most, as well as the most open platform for developers, both today and into the future."

Apple has also stated that its transition from Intel to its own Apple Silicon will take about two years and that it plans to support and release Intel-based Macs "for years to come."

Apple says its first Apple Silicon Mac will ship by the end of the year, but it has not stated what model of Mac it will be.