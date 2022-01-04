In a press release , Intel unveiled its new 12th generation mobile processors, calling the Core i9 the "fastest mobile processor ever." When compared to Apple's new M1 Max processor, Intel says that its new i9 processor is even faster. In an Apple-like graphic, the company shows how the two compare:

Intel has some bold words when it comes to its newest processor and how it compares to Apple's M1 Max chip.

According to its test, the i9 does appear to be faster than the M1 Max chip. However, it does appear that Apple's chip is able to achieve similar performance at much lower wattages, so it will be interesting to see how Intel's chip compares when it comes to battery life.

Below are the full specs of Intel's new 12th generation processors:

Up to 5 GHz frequencies, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and 20 threads that give the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK the crown as the fastest mobile processor. It delivers performance leadership over Intel's previous generation and the competition.

The performance extends for unparalleled gaming experiences across top gaming titles and content creation tools. The new 12th Gen Intel Core H-series is the world's best mobile gaming platform, delivering up to 28% faster gaming than the previous mobile gaming leader in the market: the Intel Core i9-11980HK. 12th Gen Intel Core H-series is more than up to the task for content creators. For example, users may see up to 43% higher performance in 3D rendering gen-over-gen.

Broad memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4 modules up to 4800 MT/s – a first in the industry for H-series mobile processors.

Nearly three times faster connectivity4 on exclusive high-speed channels without legacy Wi-Fi interference. Using integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+)5 gives users the freedom to work and learn from home and relax with smooth, high-quality streaming.

Thunderbolt™ 4 support that delivers transfer speeds up to 40Gbps and PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

The company says that the new chips will be featured in laptops as soon as next month.