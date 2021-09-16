What you need to know
- A new document, intended for internal use, has shed more light on Apple Watch Series 7 specifications.
- Apple appears to have renamed the old S6 SIP, now calling it S7.
- Details including weight are shared for the first time.
An internal document, shared via Twitter, appears to out new details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 — including confirmation that Apple is calling the System-in-Package 'S7.'
While it isn't immediately clear where the document came from, it does appear that it was created to help teach Apple teams the differences between Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 7, and Apple Watch SE. It also gives us some new information, including the fact that Apple is calling the chip that powers the new watch S7, despite it appearing that it is a re-badged version of the S6 that was at the heart of Apple Watch Series 6.
Other tidbits include weight gains:
- We now know that the Apple Watch Series 7 weighs 32g and 38.8g for the aluminum 41mm and 45mm versions respectively
- The titanium watches weigh 42.3g and 51.5g.
- Those buying titanium will have 37g and 45.1g strapped to their wrist.
The document also confirms that, just like Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6, the new watch comes with 32GB of storage built in.
We can expect the new watch to be the best Apple Watch available to date — w just don't know when we will be able to buy it. Apple says that sales will begin later this fall, while everything else announced during Monday's California Streaming event will be available on Friday, September 24.
