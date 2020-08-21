What you need to know
- Photos and a video show off the alleged AirPower product.
- The teardown shows a number of coils and chips to operate the device.
- AirPower was canceled in 2019 after being announced by Apple in 2017.
AirPower continues to be one of Apple's most popular products that never came to reality.
Apple leaker Mr-white posted a set of photos that appear to show off the internals of Apple's AirPower. The photos show how the device would have used seven individual coils working together to provide charging to multiple devices placed anywhere on the charging mat. It also depicts an incredibily complex series of components used to run the entire mat.
Apple AirPower Picture From @艾奥科技 pic.twitter.com/00FJHIhOZd— Mr·white (@laobaiTD) August 21, 2020
The leaker also posted a link to a video teardown of the product, which you can check out below.
Original Video：https://t.co/05lLe80QE7— Mr·white (@laobaiTD) August 21, 2020
Apple's AirPower was originally announced back in 2017. It dissapeared for a while and the project's future was cast in doubt. Then, in 2019, Apple confirmed that the product had been canceled due to hardware engineering issues that the team could not overcome.
The product has been continously rumored to still be under development since its cancellation. Today's leaks, while unsure as to whether they point to what was or what may be, surely keep the hope of AirPower alive.
