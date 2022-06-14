The next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch is set to kick off on June 21.

Apple has revealed that its next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch, called the International Day of Yoga Challenge, will occur on Tuesday, June 21, 2021. Apple Watch users will be challenged to complete a yoga workout of at least twenty minutes.

Join in on the International Day of Yoga. On June 21, do a Yoga workout of 20 minutes or more and you'll win this award. Record your time with any app that adds workouts to Health.

As with all of Apple's recent Activity Challenges, you can complete the workout using either the Workout app on Apple Watch or a yoga app that syncs with the Health app on the iPhone. I imagine Apple would also be happy to have you complete your yoga workout with Apple Fitness+, the company's workout subscription service that happens to offer yoga workouts.

Completing the challenge will get you a digital award that you can view in the Fitness app as well as the usual set of special edition stickers you can use in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

If you want to make sure you have the right Apple Watch to complete the challenge, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch in 2022.