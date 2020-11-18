djay Pro AI was one of the first apps to take advantage of Apple silicon and the new M1 chip. Announced last week, the popular DJing software now runs natively on Apple's M1 Macs and can use machine learning to break down beats, instruments, and vocals of a track in real-time. At the time of djay Pro AI's release, Algoriddim hailed Apple's new M1 chip, which it said had enabled up to 15x faster machine learning, "ultra-low latency" and "unprecedented precision." The brains behind one of the best and earliest embodiments of the power of Apple silicon, we sat down with CEO Karim Morsy to talk about the new update and the future of Apple's breakthrough new chip.

Morsy founded Algoriddim back in 2006 with two university friends, and holds degrees in computer science, music, and psychology. Headquartered in Germany, Algoriddim is 100% self-funded, and its djay software has been downloaded by over 50 million people. The goal? Make DJing accessible to everyone, whilst empowering people to express themselves through music.

From an Apple intern to a developer success story! Wonderful to see how Karim Morsy and @Algoriddim are making DJing accessible to everyone. Thanks for a great visit! 🎶 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eUCBdjWrJO — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2019

Funnily enough, Morsy actually started his professional career as an Apple intern, developing audio features for iMove at Cupertino during what he describes as "the advent of the mobile revolution." I asked him about Algoriddim's new software, and what Apple silicon means for us all. This is what he had to say:

Q. The new djay Pro AI app is a fantastic new release, just how important is the app to you as a company?

Morsy: djay Pro AI for Mac is a landmark release for Algoriddim. Everything we've learned developing and innovating on Apple's platforms for over a decade went into this product, plus a new foundation based entirely on machine learning.

DJs have been using equalizers and filters for decades to minimize clashing of vocals and melodies during a transition. The ability to actually separate out vocals, drums, and instrumentals of any song is a dream come true for both DJs and producers. Users can now simply remove the vocals in real-time when transitioning from one song to the next. They can even crossfade melodies and drums separately, or create entirely new music by swapping the bass line of one song with the guitar of another song, for instance.

Q. You mention the power of the M1 chip from Apple in your release, how long have you been waiting for a breakthrough like this from Apple?

Morsy: Well, it's a fundamental breakthrough indeed, and the Apple Neural Engine has already been available to developers since the introduction of the iPhone Xs. It's just taken some time for the developer community to catch up, really go back to the drawing board, and see what can be done with this enormous processing power for machine learning type use cases in particular.

The Mac is home to many of our power users, so we're really excited to see Apple bring these groundbreaking advancements to the Mac platform, further unifying the user experience across iOS and macOS.

Q. What were your first, initial reactions to Apple's M1 announcements? And how long have you been working with M1?

Morsy: Our first reaction was… wow, "desktop-class" just got a whole new meaning.

We knew we could bring our existing AI music features from iOS to macOS and double down on machine learning with all the extra processing power available. We've been using the Mac Developer Transition Kit prior to launch to really make sure our new app shines on M1-powered Macs from day one.