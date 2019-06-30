Keyboard Maestro is a super-charged $36 macro creation application that, if you ever try it, could (and probably should) be an essential part of your daily work routine.

An Introduction to Keyboard Maestro

Keyboard Maestro is so powerful that we're going to spend a few days here looking at the application's features, play with some of the productivity tools baked in to the app, create some macros of our own, create new keyboard shortcuts to trigger those macros, create palettes to trigger macros with the click of a button, and gain a solid understanding of just how powerful creating a few macros can be in helping you simplify repetitive tasks.

Following is a short list of just a few of the things you can do with Keyboard Maestro:

Launch Applications

Switch applications

Switch windows

Run AppleScripts

Copy, move, rename, trash, and delete files

Manipulate windows

Create application and macro palettes

Add boilerplate text to email and other documents

Send SMS or iMessages

Control iTunes

This list is by no means complete, No joke, there's almost nothing you can't do with Keyboard Maestro, so let's go!!

What You Need To Get Started

The current version of Keyboard Maestro requires that you're running Yosemite (10.10) or later on your Mac. Here's how you can check to see if Keyboard Maestro will work on your Mac: