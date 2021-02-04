As reported by AppleInsider, a number of analysts from investment bank JP Morgan are warning investors not to underestimate the effect that an Apple Car will have on the wider EV market. Lead analyst Katy Huberty, Asia Pacific Auto analyst Young Suk Shin, and Adam Jones of the firm's automotive team all spoke on the subject in a new investor note released on Thursday.

Lead analyst Katy Huberty points to other markets that Apple entered into like portable music players with the iPod and the cell phone market with the iPhone. Each product entered the market in a perfect position to drive growth until the industry hit a peak. The analyst also stresses the unique experience Apple could bring to the automotive market because of its tight control on hardware, software, and services.