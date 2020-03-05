Lifetime protection InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector: Features

Let me start by saying that it's important to have realistic expectations when it comes to screen protectors. None of them are magic; if you drop your phone just so, the screen will break no matter what sort of protector you have on it. But a good quality tempered glass screen protector can prevent some cracks and will most definitely protect the screen from microscratches and general wear and tear. So I always use one myself and recommend others do, too.

InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector comes with an application kit that makes it easy to apply. The kit includes, most importantly, a frame for guiding placement of the protector onto your screen. It also comes with a non-skid pad so your iPhone stays in place during application, a cleaning wipe, a microfiber cloth, and a dust removal sticker.

If you click through my photo gallery at the end of the article, you can see how easy it is to get the screen protector on correctly. You simply clean your screen with the provided wipe and cloth, set it down on the pad, and put the frame in place. Remove the backing and put the protector in the frame and press. Remove the frame and the film that protects the protector and you're set. Keep in mind that no matter how carefully you press out the bubbles, some may remain (you can see a big one on mine in the gallery below) but they will go away within a day or so as mine did. However, if you did manage to trap dust underneath the screen protector, that won't go away on its own. You'll need to carefully lift it, use the dust removal sticker to "grab" it, and then replace the protector.

Perhaps the best part about this screen protector is that InvisibleShield will replace it for free as long as you own your device.

Once in place, the screen protector seems to melt into the edges of the iPhone screen. Edges are reinforced and colored black to match your phone's screen. The glass is quite smooth and silky to the touch, much like the iPhone screen itself. It doesn't look or feel obvious that there is a screen protector on your iPhone. The glass is specially treated with ClearPrint™ Technology, which disperses the oil from your fingers. While I can still definitely see fingerprints on my InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector, they aren't as oily and gross-looking.

I was disappointed to find that after a few days' use, the screen protector had a tiny scratch on it. Most people probably wouldn't notice this; when I worked at the Apple Store people came in daily with totally cracked and filthy screen protectors that they felt no need to replace, but personally I like a pristine screen. Frankly, this scratch is so tiny that I can't even get it to show up in a photo. But still, InvisibleSheild's screen protector is supposed to be scratch-resistant. However, InvisibleShield (a ZAGG brand) has a pretty amazing policy to mitigate this: a lifetime warranty on their products. No, that's not for YOUR lifetime, but it is for the lifetime of your device. So, your screen protector gets scratched, or cracked? Get a brand new one for free, as long as you own your iPhone.

For the most part, the InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector is case-friendly as claimed. But I do have one case (Otter + Pop Figura) that comes up over the screen just a little bit more than others, and it doesn't fit over this screen protector.

Quality

InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector: What I like

This is quite a nice screen protector, it looks and feels like the iPhone screen. With the included application kit, it's quick and easy to apply correctly and any lingering bubbles disappear overnight. I did notice that my fingerprints look less oily and gross, due to the ClearPrint™ Technology.

If your screen protector does show wear and tear, or it cracks, InvisibleShield will send you a new one for free. This lifetime warranty extends through the entire lifetime of your device.