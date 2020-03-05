You can set your mind at ease with the InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector. This strong glass screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection and a warranty for the lifetime of your device.
Edge-to-edge
InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector
Bottom line: This edge-to-edge screen protector protects your iPhone for as long as you own it.
The Good
- Easy to apply without bubbles
- Black edges "melt" into screen
- Fingerprints less noticeable
- Feels just like iPhone screen
- Lifetime warranty
The Bad
- Mine scratched slightly within days
- Not compatible with every case
Lifetime protection
InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector: Features
Let me start by saying that it's important to have realistic expectations when it comes to screen protectors. None of them are magic; if you drop your phone just so, the screen will break no matter what sort of protector you have on it. But a good quality tempered glass screen protector can prevent some cracks and will most definitely protect the screen from microscratches and general wear and tear. So I always use one myself and recommend others do, too.
InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector comes with an application kit that makes it easy to apply. The kit includes, most importantly, a frame for guiding placement of the protector onto your screen. It also comes with a non-skid pad so your iPhone stays in place during application, a cleaning wipe, a microfiber cloth, and a dust removal sticker.
If you click through my photo gallery at the end of the article, you can see how easy it is to get the screen protector on correctly. You simply clean your screen with the provided wipe and cloth, set it down on the pad, and put the frame in place. Remove the backing and put the protector in the frame and press. Remove the frame and the film that protects the protector and you're set. Keep in mind that no matter how carefully you press out the bubbles, some may remain (you can see a big one on mine in the gallery below) but they will go away within a day or so as mine did. However, if you did manage to trap dust underneath the screen protector, that won't go away on its own. You'll need to carefully lift it, use the dust removal sticker to "grab" it, and then replace the protector.
Perhaps the best part about this screen protector is that InvisibleShield will replace it for free as long as you own your device.
Once in place, the screen protector seems to melt into the edges of the iPhone screen. Edges are reinforced and colored black to match your phone's screen. The glass is quite smooth and silky to the touch, much like the iPhone screen itself. It doesn't look or feel obvious that there is a screen protector on your iPhone. The glass is specially treated with ClearPrint™ Technology, which disperses the oil from your fingers. While I can still definitely see fingerprints on my InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector, they aren't as oily and gross-looking.
I was disappointed to find that after a few days' use, the screen protector had a tiny scratch on it. Most people probably wouldn't notice this; when I worked at the Apple Store people came in daily with totally cracked and filthy screen protectors that they felt no need to replace, but personally I like a pristine screen. Frankly, this scratch is so tiny that I can't even get it to show up in a photo. But still, InvisibleSheild's screen protector is supposed to be scratch-resistant. However, InvisibleShield (a ZAGG brand) has a pretty amazing policy to mitigate this: a lifetime warranty on their products. No, that's not for YOUR lifetime, but it is for the lifetime of your device. So, your screen protector gets scratched, or cracked? Get a brand new one for free, as long as you own your iPhone.
For the most part, the InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector is case-friendly as claimed. But I do have one case (Otter + Pop Figura) that comes up over the screen just a little bit more than others, and it doesn't fit over this screen protector.
Quality
InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector: What I like
This is quite a nice screen protector, it looks and feels like the iPhone screen. With the included application kit, it's quick and easy to apply correctly and any lingering bubbles disappear overnight. I did notice that my fingerprints look less oily and gross, due to the ClearPrint™ Technology.
If your screen protector does show wear and tear, or it cracks, InvisibleShield will send you a new one for free. This lifetime warranty extends through the entire lifetime of your device.
Already scratched?
InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector: What I don't like
Though it's tiny and shallow, I did get a scratch on my screen protector within days of application. I expect microscratches to develop over time, but that was pretty quick.
While most of my (huge collection of) cases are fully compatible with this screen protector, I wasn't crazy to see the top right corner of the screen protector lift when I put on one of my favorite cases.
Elite protection
InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector: Bottom line
The InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector comes with an installation kit that makes it easy to install the screen protector at home by yourself in minutes. You'll get it on straight, and any bubbles you may have initially will work themselves out within 24 hours.
Once in place, the screen protector looks and feels much like the iPhone screen. It's so smooth to the touch and the reinforced black edges seem to melt into the bezels of your screen. ClearPrint™ Technology disperses oil from your fingers for a less smudgy look (but still, remember to clean your screen regularly!) I did have a couple of issues with it; one corner lifts up when I put on a specific case, and it did develop a microscratch within days of application. But perhaps the best part about this screen protector is that InvisibleShield will replace it for free as long as you own your device.
Protect your screen
InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector
Keep the screen pristine
Protect your iPhone's screen from edge to edge for as long as you own your phone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's latest 'Behind the Mac' video continues to focus on animation
Apple's Japanese YouTube channel has shared a new "Behind the Mac" video, this time focussing on the film-maker Makoto Shinkai.
2021 Chevy Bolt will include Wireless CarPlay and Qi charging
Chevrolet has announced its new Chevy Bolt for 2021, which will feature Wireless CarPlay, Qi charging and USB-C ports.
Foxconn reports biggest revenue drop in seven years
Apple's main manufacturer Foxconn has reported its biggest revenue drop in seven years, down 18.1% in February year-on-year.
That iPhone 8 Plus screen is big! Protect it from edge to edge.
Have an iPhone 8 Plus and looking for a good edge to edge screen protector? Prepare to be protected, because we've found some great picks!