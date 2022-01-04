In 2021, Apple explained why it didn't recommend using its AirTag to track pets. Later this year, a device built for that purpose will become available for dog owners everywhere.

At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Invoxia has announced the BioMetric Smart Dog Collar. Launching this summer, the device uses artificial intelligence to monitor a dog's health and well being. You can also use the collar to track the pet's real-time location.

Called by its owners as the "first consumer pet tracker to utilize artificial intelligence," the BioMetic Smart Dog Collar uses sensors, accelerometers and embedded deep neural networking capabilities to monitor a dog's respirator and heart vitals. It can also detect anomalies in a dog's behavior, alerting owners and vets of possible health issues. Further, the new product can accurately differentiate between walking, running, scratching, eating/drinking, barking, and rest periods.