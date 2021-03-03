What you need to know
- Today Kaliber Gaming unveiled the KeyMander 2 Mobile Keyboard/Mouse Adapter for mobile devices.
- It allows mobile gamers to use a keyboard and mouse while playing games on iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.
- It sells for $100 USD and is currently available to purchase.
Today Kaliber Gaming, a division of IOGEAR, revealed a new product known as the KeyMander 2. It's an adapter that allows people to play games from their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV using a keyboard and mouse. This brings the desktop gaming experience to mobile users to give them better control and accuracy during gaming sessions.
This accessory even works with Apple Arcade games, Google Stadia, NVIDIA's GeForce Now, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play popular games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, Doom 2, Minecraft, Roblox, and many more of the best mobile games. Additionally, the KeyMander 2 allows you to set up macro and turbo controls so you can execute quick combos with just the press of a button and give yourself an edge while playing competitive titles.
Using the KeyMander 2's companion app, K2, allows users to download game profiles and then adjust settings to allow for customizable key mapping, mouse sensitivity, and more. It's sure to make mobile gaming a much better experience.
The KeyMander 2 Mobile Keyboard and Mouse Adapter is currently available to purchase and sells for $100 USD.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
