Today Kaliber Gaming, a division of IOGEAR, revealed a new product known as the KeyMander 2. It's an adapter that allows people to play games from their iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV using a keyboard and mouse. This brings the desktop gaming experience to mobile users to give them better control and accuracy during gaming sessions.

This accessory even works with Apple Arcade games, Google Stadia, NVIDIA's GeForce Now, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to play popular games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, Doom 2, Minecraft, Roblox, and many more of the best mobile games. Additionally, the KeyMander 2 allows you to set up macro and turbo controls so you can execute quick combos with just the press of a button and give yourself an edge while playing competitive titles.