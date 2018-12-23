Apple's recent push to release iOS 12.1.2, which included a fix for a cellular connectivity issue in Turkey may have inadvertently caused an even worse issue around the world. As reported by Forbes, tweets are coming in from all over that iOS 12 1.2 may have caused iPhones to lose their ability to make and receive phone calls.

Ironically, iOS 12.1.2 was supposed to have fixed a cellular issue that existed in iOS 12.1.1.

Just three days after the first iteration of iOS 12.1.2 came out, Apple issued a second release. The original build number was 16C101 and the re-release is 16C104. Presumably, the second build is intended to fix the overarching cellular connectivity issue, but it wasn't listed in Apple's update notes.

If you installed the original version of iOS 12.1.2, however, you won't be able to install the second version. You'll have to wait until iOS 12.1.3, which is almost definitely coming very soon.

In the meantime, if you haven't updated to iOS 12.1.2 at all, you can skip this version and wait for iOS 12.1.3. Make sure you have automatic updates turned off until you see the update to iOS 12.1.3 go live.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap Software Update. Tap Automatic Updates. Turn off the Automatic Updates switch.

iOS 12.1.2 problems?

Are you having cellular connectivity issues with the release of iOS 12.1.2? Did you hold off on the update? Let us know your experience in the comments below.