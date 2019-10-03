Did you know that you can save Live Photos as a video on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch? I sure didn't, which is why I'm delighted to share the news with you. The feature is apparently new in iOS 13.

Ever take some Live Photos and then wish you had a video? You can have both! Here's how to save one or more Live Photos as a video in iOS 13 and iPadOS.

Apple's how-to video lays out how to save one or more Live Photos as a video. Unfortunately, the process isn't very obvious — it's hiding in the Share menu — unless you know the feature is there in the first place.

Nevertheless, it's nice that Apple has made this change. Before, Apple users looking to turn their Live Photos into a video had to turn to a third-party app.

What's cool is you can save one or more Live Photo as a video — and they don't have to be related. I selected three unrelated Live Photos in my Camera Roll and it saved them into a neat video. The video above suggests the photos have to be successive in order for the feature to work, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

The feature is also non-destructive, which means the process doesn't edit your Live Photos. Instead, it simply creates a new video in your Camera Roll. It's unclear if there's a limit on how many Live Photos you can select at one time to create a video.

One Live Photo appears to come out to two seconds of video. If you have a lot of Live Photos from a recent trip, try saving them into a video. It's a fun way to relive memories.