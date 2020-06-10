iPhone automatic update optionSource: iMore

Apple seeded iOS 13.6 beta 2 to developers yesterday, renaming the update from iOS 13.5.5. There's more than just a change in name here though, with Apple also adding a new toggle to control whether a system update is automatically downloaded or not.

In its current form, iOS will automatically update itself overnight when a device is connected to WiFi and charging if a user wishes it to. But this new change adds an extra layer to that – the iPhone can automatically download the update but not install it.

The existing functionality to have an update applied overnight remains.

Automatically install software updates overnight after they have been downloaded. You will receive a notification before updates are installed. Your iPhone must be charging and connected to Wi-Fi to complete the update.

It's a subtle difference and one that will give users more control over whether they save storage space or have an update ready to go at a moment's notice.

There's no indication when iOS 13.6 will be made available to the public, but with iOS 14 set to enter beta at WWDC on June 22, it isn't likely to be long.