While Apple is usually pretty good about squashing bugs in software updates, sometimes it introduces new problems into the mix. One seemingly widespread problem that arose with the iOS 13.6 update (and subsequently, 13.6.1) is the issue of overheating, which comes with serious battery drain and performance issues. I have been experiencing this problem over the past week, and initially, I thought that it was related to the hot temperatures where I live causing charging issues. However, as I dug into it more, it seems that the real problem is with iOS 13.6.1 overheating devices, like my iPhone 11 Pro. And it's not just me — there are plenty of others having the same problem on the Apple Support Community forums. When I say overheating, I literally mean that — my iPhone 11 Pro, which usually had excellent battery life (lasts all day and then some), had rapidly dropping battery life even when using non-resource heavy apps (Apollo, Tweetbot, Messages, etc.) and felt like it was on fire (too uncomfortable to hold). If you are having the same problem with iOS 13.6.1 overheating your iPhone, here's how to fix it. Restart your phone

The first thing that you should try doing is turning your iPhone off, give it a few minutes, and then turn it back on. For some users, this seems to have fixed the problem for them, although it may have taken multiple attempts. This is the easiest step to do, but if it doesn't work, then keep reading. I attempted this several times, but to no avail — my iPhone 11 Pro was still experiencing the iOS 13.6.1 overheating issue. How to reboot your iPhone Reset Network Settings