Code discovered in the first iOS 14.5 beta suggests that Apple is set to add a new feature that will allow people to share their Apple Card with family members. The feature will be called Apple Card Family.

According to a new 9to5Mac report, the feature is called "Madison" internally and will allow users to share their card via Family Sharing. Anyone who is 13 or older will be able to use a family member's Apple Card once they have been given permission.

Internally called "Madison," the new feature will allow users to share the same Apple Card with other family members through iCloud Family Sharing. The Apple Card owner can invite other people to share their card and track everyone's spending on the Wallet app. The code also suggests that the Daily Cash will also be available for family members.

Users will also be able to set a spending limit for individual users, something that will no doubt come in handy when giving kids access to your credit card.

The addition of something like this would allow Apple Card users to bypass an existing limitation – the inability to give anyone a second card that spends on the same account. That's been an issue since Apple Card first launched and it seems iOS 14.5 will rectify that.

The update is now in the hands of developers and will likely be made available to the public in a number of weeks. It isn't clear whether Apple Card Family will go live alongside iOS 14.5, however.