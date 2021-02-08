What you need to know
- Apple's upcoming iOS 14.5 update will allow users to select a default music streaming app for the first time.
- Those running the current iOS 14.5 beta can test the feature now
Apple's iOS 14.5 update will add a feature that allows users to select a new default music streaming app, according to reports. As multiple people have noted, the current iOS 14.5 beta has the feature available right now.
According to various Reddit users via MacRumors, asking Siri to play music should see it ask which app you want it to play from. That default will then be set for future use.
First spotted by Reddit users, the first time you ask Siri to play a song in iOS 14.5, you are given the option to choose from a list of installed third-party music streaming apps in addition to Apple Music.
However, it does appear that the feature is in its early days, with some people reporting that the default setting does reset itself sometimes. Thats why Apple runs these beta programs, of course.
The same default settings should also be available to podcast players, while Apple already lets users select new defauts for email and web browsers. All of this comes as Apple continues to be put under a microscope with relation to how its own apps have a unfair advantage compared to those offered by third party developers in the App Store.
Apple's iOS 14.5 beta 1 is now in the hands of developers as well as those who are part of the public beta program. All being well we can expect the update to be made available to all in a matter of weeks.
