What you need to know
- The recent iOS 14.6 update seems to have fixed some CarPlay bugs.
- Some users report fixes for specific issues while different people are still having problems for others.
Last week we heard that some people were experiencing Music crashes when using Apple CarPlay. The problems began after updating their iPhones to iOS 14.5.1 and with the release of iOS 14.6, the obvious question was whether things had improved. To that question, I can offer both good and bad news.
Let's start with the good.
As reported by autoevolution, some users on Reddit report that they are now able to get Siri to behave itself when reading out text. That wasn't the issue we reported last week, but it's good to see at least one problem fixed!
Here's how autoevolution described the problem.
For example, several users in this reddit thread complain that Siri stops reading a new text before reaching the end. The assistant has encountered other issues as well, with some claiming that the audio is interrupted even when running navigation apps.
In other words, Siri can no longer provide navigation directions because it stops before offering the full instructions, therefore affecting the overall experience on CarPlay.
So that's the good news. The bad news is that there are conflicting reports about the Apple Music crashing problem. While I've seen some say everything is hunkey dory, others would disagree.
The bad news is that others are still experiencing CarPlay crashes, with one user explaining that the audio or the input freezes until the iPhone is manually reconnected. The whole thing showed up when installing iOS 14.5.1, but it persists after this new operating system Apple released this week.
So there we have it. Apple is yet to acknowledge any of these problems so who knows if and when we'll see a fix for the Music crash. Fingers crossed for iOS 14.7!
Don't yet have a CarPlay-enabled car? Check out our list of the best CarPlay receivers you can buy!
