What you need to know
- iOS 15.0.2 has been released to the public.
- The latest update addresses a security vulnerability that was actively exploited.
- It also fixes a number of bugs.
iOS 15.0.2 not only fixes a ton of bugs but an actively exploited security issue as well.
Today, Apple rolled out iOS 15.0.2 to all users with a compatible iPhone. The update brought with it a number of bug fixes including issues between AirTag or the new MagSafe Wallet with the Find My app as well as CarPlay disconnecting when playing audio. It also fixed an issue where photos would be removed from the Photos app after deleting a conversation in Messages.
In addition to all of these notable bug fixes, the latest update also patched a security issue that, according to Apple, was actively exploited in at least one case.
Posted to the Apple Support website, Apple says that "improved memory handling" has addressed a security vulnerability where "an application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges."
IOMobileFrameBuffer
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2021-30883: an anonymous researcher
iOS 15.0.2 comes a week after Apple rolled out iOS 15.0.1 to its users. It's very common for the company to quickly release a number of small updates to its operating system after a major release to address the expected bugs.
