iOS 15.1 beta 3 fixes poor quality Look Around imagery

Apple released iOS 15.1 beta 3 to developers yesterday and while it brings with it an option to disable Macro mode auto-switching, it has another trick up its sleeve. This update appears to fix a bug causing low-quality Look Around imagery, too.

The issue was first spotted by Domenico Panacea, so they emailed Apple to point the problem out. A response came soon after to say that Apple was working on a fix — and now it's here, assuming you're a developer.

iOS 15.1 beta 3 fixes iOS 15 Look Around image quality concerns https://t.co/L4wNd4Jzpn pic.twitter.com/HDsTtHEEGQ — domenico panacea (@domenicopanacea) October 6, 2021

Look Around is an Apple Maps feature that gives people a look at places without ever having to leave their homes. It's similar to Google Street View and has undergone big improvements and a continued rollout in the last couple of years. It's great that Apple has already gotten a fix into the iOS 15.1 beta so more people can enjoy Look Around the way it's meant to be.

Now, we wait. There's no telling when Apple will make the iOS 15.1 update available to everyone, but with features like SharePlay built in it's likely to happen around the same time Apple ships macOS Monterey — whenever that may be.

