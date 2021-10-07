iOS 15.1 beta 3 fixes poor quality Look Around imagery

What you need to know
- iOS 15 introduced a bug that caused some Look Around imagery to be of poor quality.
- The newly-released iOS 15.1 beta 3 update appears to have fixed that issue.
Apple released iOS 15.1 beta 3 to developers yesterday and while it brings with it an option to disable Macro mode auto-switching, it has another trick up its sleeve. This update appears to fix a bug causing low-quality Look Around imagery, too.
The issue was first spotted by Domenico Panacea, so they emailed Apple to point the problem out. A response came soon after to say that Apple was working on a fix — and now it's here, assuming you're a developer.
Look Around is an Apple Maps feature that gives people a look at places without ever having to leave their homes. It's similar to Google Street View and has undergone big improvements and a continued rollout in the last couple of years. It's great that Apple has already gotten a fix into the iOS 15.1 beta so more people can enjoy Look Around the way it's meant to be.
Now, we wait. There's no telling when Apple will make the iOS 15.1 update available to everyone, but with features like SharePlay built in it's likely to happen around the same time Apple ships macOS Monterey — whenever that may be.
Apple's iOS 15 update ships pre-installed on the best iPhone the company has ever produced. iPhone 13 is on sale now and is proving a popular buy from iPhone 13 mini all the way through to iPhone 13 Pro Max thanks to improved battery life, new cameras, and much more.
Apple Watch Series 7 configurations pop up on Amazon, still no pricing
We finally know some more details about Apple Watch configurations, but it isn't thanks to Apple.
Betas never stop: watchOS 8.1 beta 3 seeded to developers
watchOS 8.1 beta 3 is now available to developers.
The Hulkzilla iPhone 13 Pro case is like none you've ever seen before
The Hulkzilla iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max case comes in six colors and can be used to open bottles. Really.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.