Apple is suggesting that people update their Emergency SOS details after updating to iOS 15.4 beta 3, with those who have not yet set up an emergency contact being pushed towards doing just that.

The iOS 15.4 beta 3 release was released earlier today and a number of people report that they are now being prompted to update their Emergency SOS settings. While I haven't seen that happen myself, 9to5Mac reports that the prompt is only being sent to people who don't have an emergency contact already configured.

9to5Mac was able to confirm that the alert was added to the system in today's build based on internal iOS files. However, while what triggers the prompt is unknown, it seems that it only appears for users who don't have emergency contacts set up on their iPhone. Tapping the prompt takes the user to the Emergency SOS settings.

Emergency SOS allows an iPhone to reach out to emergency contacts and provide the device's last known location. It's a feature that has been known to save lives, both on iPhone and Apple Watch. In fact, it's arguably the best Apple Watch feature that too many don't realize exists.

The latest iOS 15.4 beta 3 release is available to developers now and will likely be made available to those on the public beta program as soon as tomorrow. Everyone else should get it this spring, all being well.