Apple's new iOS 15.4 update will allow third-party apps to make full use of the 120Hz ProMotion display in iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

When Apple released iPhone 13 Pro and its larger sibling late last year, the addition of a super-fluid ProMotion feature was a big deal. 120Hz refresh should have made apps buttery smooth during movement and scrolling, but a bug was discovered that prevented some apps from anything higher than 60Hz. According to Apollo developer Christian Selig, that now appears to have been dealt with. Apple confirmed to them that the bug has been fixed in iOS 15.4 and that "all apps automatically get 120Hz animations" with the update installed.

This is indeed good news and it is something that has been confirmed by Selig's own tests.