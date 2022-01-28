While the first beta release of iOS 15.4 does include support for unlocking an iPhone while wearing a mask and using Face ID, it seems that feature isn't available to everyone. According to tests, iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone 11 devices do not support unlocking using Face ID while wearing a mask.

In tests conducted by MacRumors it was confirmed that iPhone 12 and newer devices work fine. I haven't seen confirmation on whether iPhone XR devices will work, but given their aging A12 Bionic processor, it seems unlikely.

Based on our testing, the "Use Face ID with a Mask" feature is available on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple's new Face ID changes focus on the "unique features around the eye area" which may require additional processing power. In testing, using Face ID on iOS 15.4 does take noticeably longer to authenticate when using an iPhone 13 Pro Max, for example. Given that this is the first beta release, that is perhaps to be expected. But it could also speak to the additional processing being done on-device.

There is no indication of when Apple will make iOS 15.4 available to the public but we can expect this feature and others to change and improve before that happens.

Already running the iOS 15.4 beta? Here's how to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask.