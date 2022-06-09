Apple is giving users even more control over the built-in apps on iPhone and iPad.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, the iOS 16 developer beta allows users to uninstall even more of the default apps that come pre-installed on your iPhone. Users can now, if they wish, uninstall the Find My, Health, and Clock apps. According to the report, they will be able to do the same with the iPadOS 16 software update as well.

While it's unclear exactly what kind of functionality you might lose when uninstalling the Clock or Health app, the outlet has noticed that removing the Find My app doesn't necessarily turn off the built-in Find My features.

When it comes to Find My, deleting the app doesn't turn off built-in Find My features, such as Find My Friends. A message alerts the user that any people, devices, or items associated with their Apple ID will still be there after uninstalling the app and that users can still manage these options in the Settings app. However, as you might expect, you won't be able to locate your devices and accessories like AirTag without having the app installed. Apps removed from iOS can be reinstalled at any time through the App Store. Now there are only a few native Apple apps that still can't be uninstalled, such as Phone, Safari, Messages, and the App Store.

There are now a ton of default Apple apps that can be uninstalled from the iPhone, including the Mail, Calendar, Notes, Music, Maps, Reminders, and Podcasts app.