Siri isn’t the brightest of smart assistants. It’s sometimes even a source of frustration when you’re trying to get information quickly and are met with “I don’t know how to respond to that.”

But, despite its flaws, Siri has the ability to make us laugh and provide hours of fun by asking questions to showcase your smart assistant to your friends. We’ve all been there when someone asks, “What does this do?” Then you spend the next 45 minutes demoing the most useless aspects of whatever the thing is.

Whether you own an iPhone, iPad, HomePod, HomePod mini, or even a Mac, here are 129 Siri Easter eggs in the spirit of the upcoming Easter holidays.

A bunch of jokes

Siri is a surprisingly funny comedian, even though a lot of the time, it chooses to ignore my Scottish accent. Here are a few things to say that activate Siri's witticisms and get a chuckle out of anyone listening.

Hey Siri, tell me a joke. Hey Siri, am I fat? Hey Siri, knock, knock. Hey Siri, why did the chicken cross the road? Hey Siri, how many Apple Store geniuses does it take to screw in a lightbulb? Hey Siri, tell me a riddle. Hey Siri, tell me a tongue twister. Hey Siri, you smell Hey Siri, who’s the best virtual assistant? Hey Siri, which came first: the chicken or the egg? Hey Siri, how tall are you?

Asking Siri about Apple products or competitors gives you some interesting answers. Obviously, Siri knows who’s paying its bills, so don’t expect any objectivity here.

Hey Siri, which is better: Windows or a Mac? Hey Siri, when is your birthday? Hey Siri, where does your voice come from? Hey Siri, did you go to college? Hey Siri, why did Apple make you? Hey Siri, when will Hell freeze over? Hey Siri, what is the best operating system? Hey Siri, what is the best phone? Hey Siri, what is the best computer? Hey Siri, what do you think about Amazon Alexa? Hey Siri, testing 1,2,3. Hey Siri, OK Google. Hey Siri, what is zero divided by zero?

Pop culture

Siri loves a pop culture reference, although it’s hard to tell if it’s even seen the films it’s talking about. So think of a famous movie quote and try it, a lot of the time, Siri just searches the web, but every so often, you get the response you’re after, and it brings a smile to your face.

Hey Siri, are you Her? Hey Siri, I am your father. Hey Siri, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. Hey Siri, beam, me up, Scotty. Hey Siri, is Winter coming? Hey Siri, show me the money. Hey Siri, blue pill or red pill? Hey Siri, who you gonna call? Hey Siri, I see a little silhouette of a man. Hey Siri, open the pod bay door. Hey Siri, cease all motor functions Hey Siri, find me directions to Mordor. Hey Siri, can I name you Jarvis? Hey Siri, will you be my thunder buddy? Hey Siri, mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest one of them all? Hey Siri, what’s your favorite video game? Hey Siri, do you like Pokémon Go? Hey Siri, hey puter. Hey Siri, what’s the best tablet?

Books

While there aren’t many, Siri loves a good book reference. Depending on the Harry Potter spell, Siri will do different things like activate the torch or open an app of choice. Pretty cool and actually useful, unlike the majority of this list.

Hey Siri, tell me a story. Hey Siri, read me a book. Hey Siri, read me a poem. Hey Siri, Lumos. Hey Siri, Nox. Hey Siri, Accio [app name].

Music

Siri loves a song and dance. My personal favorite is when it replies with a full-blown rap. Not quite the same as ChatGPT on iPhone, where the AI writes a song for you, but it’s close enough for Apple’s less-than-clever smart assistant.

Hey Siri, where is Elvis Presley? Hey Siri, sing me a song. Hey Siri, what does the fox say? Hey Siri, beatbox for me. Hey Siri, can you rap? Hey Siri, who let the dogs out? Hey Siri, what is your favorite song? Hey Siri, can you compose a song for me?

Everything else

Hey Siri, do you believe in God? Hey Siri, what is the meaning of life? Hey Siri, what does your name mean? Hey Siri, do you ever go to bed? Hey Siri, why is a firetruck red? Hey Siri, do you follow the three laws of robotics? Hey Siri, marry me. Hey Siri, I love you. Hey Siri, do you like chocolate? Hey Siri, what’s your favorite color? Hey Siri, I'm drunk. Hey Siri, wish me a Merry Christmas. Hey Siri, are you a fool? Hey Siri, what do you look like? Hey Siri, do you have brothers or sisters? Hey Siri, what are your plans for tomorrow? Hey Siri, do you smoke? Hey Siri, what are you doing? Hey Siri, how much money do you make? Hey Siri, are you married? Hey Siri, what are you wearing? Hey Siri, can I borrow some money? Hey Siri, I need to hide a body. Hey Siri, what's your favorite invention of all time? Hey Siri, do you have a girlfriend? Hey Siri, what’s your favorite animal? Hey Siri, do you have a family Hey Siri, do you have a boyfriend? Hey Siri, do you want to go on a date? Hey Siri, do you have a last name? Hey Siri, what’s your favorite word? Hey Siri, when am I going to get married? Hey Siri, where can I buy drugs? Hey Siri, where does Santa live? Hey Siri, can you dance? Hey Siri, can you help me clean my room? Hey Siri, can you do my homework? Hey Siri, do you eat vegetables? Hey Siri, what do you dream about? Hey Siri, what do owls say? Hey Siri, good morning (when it’s not morning). Hey Siri, talk dirty to me. Hey Siri, what’s the meaning of your name? Hey Siri, what's the best pick-up line? Hey Siri, do aliens exist? Hey Siri, did you eat already? Hey Siri, will you build a snowman with me? Hey Siri, do you like cats? Hey Siri, do you sleep? Hey Siri, what’s your gender? Hey Siri, do you have any pets? Hey Siri, who's your mom? Hey Siri, do you have any kids? Hey Siri, can you call Santa? Hey Siri, do you eavesdrop on my conversations? Hey Siri, can you cook? Hey Siri, kiss me underneath the mistletoe Hey Siri, what color eyes do you have? Hey Siri, are you stupid? Hey Siri, when is the world going to end? Hey Siri, tell me a haiku. Hey Siri, are you a robot? Hey Siri, are you afraid of ghosts? Hey Siri, are you afraid of heights? Hey Siri, make me a sandwich. Hey Siri, can we be friends? Hey Siri, do you have eyes at the back of your head? Hey Siri, who’s your boss? Hey Siri, am I pretty? Hey Siri, how much do you cost? Hey Siri, what should I be for Halloween? Hey Siri, what should I wear today?

Siri is the gift that keeps on giving, even when it doesn’t reply to the request you want it to. With these 129 Siri Easter eggs, you’ll have plenty of questions to ask the voice assistant when you are stuck for things to do this weekend.

Apple continues to add and remove Siri witticisms with every iOS update, so it’ll be interesting to see if iOS 17 leads to significant Siri improvements in line with the AI updates sweeping the world. And if so, how will this expand the fun to be had with Apple’s smart assistant?