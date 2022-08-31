Apple releases iOS 12.5.6 with security updates for older devices

If you have an older iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you're going to want to install the new iOS 12.5.6 software update.

Today, Apple released 12.5.6 for a number of older devices that are too old to update to iOS 13. The update has been listed on the Apple Security Updates page (opens in new tab) and is available to download now over the air for the following iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPad Air

iPad mini 2

iPad mini 3

iPod touch (6th generation)

The issue was exploited in the wild

Apple says that the update was released in order to address a security issue that the company confirms has been exploited in the wild. This means that they are aware of at least one user who was impacted due to the security vulnerability.

The company says that it is, in fact, a vulnerability with WebKit where "processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution."

You can read all of the details about the security content (opens in new tab) of iOS 12.5.6 below:

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

WebKit Bugzilla: 243557, CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher

Users with the above devices can download the iOS 12.5.6 update now.

The devices above get this update due to the fact that they are unable to update to iOS 13, the latest version of iOS that is available to the public. It's good that Apple continues to support older devices with security updates, even if they can't run the latest generation of its software releases.

Speaking of iOS 13, we're probably only a couple of weeks away from iOS 14 being launched to the public. Apple is hosting its "Far Out" iPhone 14 event next week on Wednesday, September 7 where the company is expected to also reveal the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2.