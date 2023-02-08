Google Maps is bringing glanceable navigation to the iPhone's Lock Screen

Google Maps is finally embracing Live Activities on the iPhone.

Earlier today, Google held an event in Paris, France where the company announced a number of new AI-related updates to its services. In addition to revealing some new AI-lead experiences with Google Search and Google Maps, the company also announced some updates that affect iOS users.

One of those announcements is glanceable directions. The company says that "with glanceable directions, you can track your journey right from your route overview or lock screen. You’ll see updated ETAs and where to make your next turn — information that was previously only visible by unlocking your phone, opening the app and using comprehensive navigation mode. And if you decide to take another path, we’ll update your trip automatically."

Google says that glanceable directions will be rolling out globally on iOS and Android "in the coming months." Best of all, the feature will work with Live Activities on iPhones running 16.1. This will mean that iPhone users can check directions with Google Maps — right from their Lock Screen or the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Immersive View is rolling out now

While we have a few months to wait until Google Maps navigation comes to Live Activities, the new Immersive View is rolling out now. The new viewing experience, which is available now for London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo, uses advancements in AI and computer vision to fuse "billions of Street View and aerial images to create a rich, digital model of the world. And it layers helpful information on top like the weather, traffic, and how busy a place is."

The company says that it plans to roll out the feature to more cities like Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice "in the coming months." You should be able to experience Immersive View in the above cities starting today.

The feature really takes on Apple Maps' Look Around feature. We'll have to see which one wins over, but Google seems to be creating these experiences with some next-level technology. You can check out all of the announcements in the company's blog post or watch the event on YouTube below: