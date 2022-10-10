iOS 16.0.3 fixes a lot of issues with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

If you have an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro (or both!) and have been having some issues with your new phone, today could be a good day.

Today, Apple released iOS 16.0.3 which addresses a number of issues affecting the iPhone — especially the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Since the company released the new iPhone lineup in September, a number of issues have plagued users. From battery life problems to camera shutter, the launch hasn't necessarily been a smooth one.

Today's update looks to fix a number of issues affecting the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro including the lack of call and app notifications, low microphone volume through CarPlay, and camera slowness. You can check out all of the fixes in the release notes below:

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

The iPhone 14 Plus just launched

These fixes come just days after Apple launched the iPhone 14 Plus around the world. The new model is the successor to the iPhone 13 mini and is pitched as an iPhone the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max without the "pro" features, the extra weight, and the higher price.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said that, with the larger 6.7-inch display, users can "enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text."

“Our customers rely on their iPhone every day, and iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text. Both phones have a powerful new Main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 16, makes iPhone more essential than ever.”

Users can download iOS 16.0.3 today and, hopefully, it will fix some of the issues you may have been experiencing with your new iPhone 14.