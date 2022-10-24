iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16 release date is here with major upgrades

The day is finally here, with Apple releasing iOS 16.1 to the public, the first major upgrade to its iPhone software since iOS 16 was released along with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

The company confirmed with the release of its new iPad (2022) that iOS 16.1 would come out today, likely at the usual time of around 6 pm UK time, 1 pm ET, and 10 am PT.

iOS 16 was a massive upgrade to the iPhone, bringing with it new Lock Screen customizations, and other major innovations. Some key features and freshly announced ideas have been held back however, here are some you can expect later today.

New features in iOS 16.1

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Fitness Plus is coming to iPhone without an Apple Watch for the first time since launch, and will be available in 21 countries.

Live Activities are coming to your lock screen, with many third-party apps already updating ahead of the release.

A new clean energy charging feature will "optimize" charging times to when "the grid is using cleaner energy sources."

iCloud Shared Photo Libraries will bring the automatic sharing of photos and videos in your family with up to six people.

Reachability will work in iOS 16.1 with the Dynamic Island, making one-handed use much easier.



What's new in iPadOS 16

(Image credit: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore)

iPadOS 16 will also be released today, bringing major upgrades including an exciting but controversial new multi-tasking feature, Stage Manager, that will change the way iPad Pro users can manage windows.

iPad is also getting a Weather app, as well as improved handwriting with Apple Pencil.

Later today, Apple is also going to release macOS Ventura, which also comes with Stage Manager to complement iPadOS 16. Rumors state macOS Ventura has support for some exciting new MacBooks that Apple is yet to release, namely a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.