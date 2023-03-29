iOS 16.5: Everything you need to know!

It has only been a few days since the launch of iOS 16.4, and Apple has already begun to seed the iOS 16.5 beta 1 to developers.

With the release of the developer beta, new features in iOS 16.5 that will make sports fans very happy have been revealed. We're going to give you a rundown of everything you need to know for when iOS 16.5 officially releases in the next few months.

New Features in iOS 16.5

Sports Tab in Apple News app

New Sports tab in News app. "Get news, scores, and highlights for your favorite teams and leagues." pic.twitter.com/p4Vfq3lBgTMarch 29, 2023 See more

Apple has been making strides in the sporting world recently, including the return of MLB in April. With iOS 16.5, My Sports in the News app will get even better with the much-requested move of the Sports Tab to the bottom of the application.

The Sports Tab now sits right in the middle of the News app giving sports fans a quick way to access their sports news and results without having to scroll through the Today feed.

This change comes as Apple looks to build its stature in the sporting world with the increase of sports in Apple TV, including MLS Season Pass.

Quad picture-in-picture for Apple TV sports

(Image credit: iMore)

The iOS 16.5 developer code also hints at a new quad picture-in-picture mode for Apple TV that will allow viewers to watch multiple sports streams at once. Hopefully, this means that you don't have to choose between MLS or Friday Night Baseball if both are on at the same time.

First spotted by Steve Moser (opens in new tab), the iOS 16.5 beta 1 code shows a "multi-view" grid with the option to add up to four streams simultaneously.

Screen recording via Siri

(Image credit: iMore)

Now users who want to voice activate screen recording on iPhone can do so with Siri in iOS 16.5. Just say, "Hey Siri, start screen recording," and your smart assistant will activate screen recording on your iPhone.

More to come

More bug fixes and features will be revealed as more information and betas release in the build-up to the official release of iOS 16.5 later this year.

How to install iOS 16.5 beta

For iPhone users who want to try out iOS 16.5 before its official release, you'll have to wait a while longer before you can download and install the iOS 16.5 public beta. When the public beta does release, here's how to install it.

Note: The iOS 16.5 beta isn’t intended to be installed on your primary device as there are likely to be performance issues and bugs.