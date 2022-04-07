Major League Baseball is set to arrive on Apple TV+ from April 8, the first time that Apple will broadcast live sports on its burgeoning streaming platform. Apple is going to show two live MLB games every Friday this season. Better yet, the first 12 weeks will be available free without an Apple TV+ subscription. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+.

Alternatively, if you're ready to dive right into a game, you can follow the link below to tv.apple.com:

Apple TV

When is MLB being shown on Apple TV+?

The first Major League Baseball games will air on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 8. Scheduled content kicks off at 7 pm ET with the New York Mets at Washington Nationals, the Houston Astros then play the Los Angeles Angels at 9:30 pm ET.

Apple has only revealed the schedule for the first 12 weeks of games through June 24, with two games being shown each week at a range of start times between 6:30 pm ET and 10 pm ET.

You can access the full twelve week schedule of games from Apple here.

Where is MLB being broadcast on Apple TV+?

Apple will show its Friday Night Baseball games in nine countries:

United States

Canada

Australia

Brazil

Japan

Mexico

Puerto Rico

South Korea

United Kingdom

What devices can I watch MLB on Apple TV+ using?

Like all of Apple's other Apple TV+ shows and movies, Friday Night Baseball can be viewed on the following devices: