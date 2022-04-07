Major League Baseball is set to arrive on Apple TV+ from April 8, the first time that Apple will broadcast live sports on its burgeoning streaming platform. Apple is going to show two live MLB games every Friday this season. Better yet, the first 12 weeks will be available free without an Apple TV+ subscription. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+.
Alternatively, if you're ready to dive right into a game, you can follow the link below to tv.apple.com:
When is MLB being shown on Apple TV+?
The first Major League Baseball games will air on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 8. Scheduled content kicks off at 7 pm ET with the New York Mets at Washington Nationals, the Houston Astros then play the Los Angeles Angels at 9:30 pm ET.
Apple has only revealed the schedule for the first 12 weeks of games through June 24, with two games being shown each week at a range of start times between 6:30 pm ET and 10 pm ET.
You can access the full twelve week schedule of games from Apple here.
Where is MLB being broadcast on Apple TV+?
Apple will show its Friday Night Baseball games in nine countries:
- United States
- Canada
- Australia
- Brazil
- Japan
- Mexico
- Puerto Rico
- South Korea
- United Kingdom
What devices can I watch MLB on Apple TV+ using?
Like all of Apple's other Apple TV+ shows and movies, Friday Night Baseball can be viewed on the following devices:
- iPhone
- iPad
- iPod Touch
- Mac
- Apple TV 4K & HD
- Smart TVs with the Apple TV/TV+ app including Samsung, LG, Panasonic, and Sony
- PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles
- Cable set-top boxes
- Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices
- Chromecast with Google TV
- Online at tv.apple.com
Where on the Apple TV app is Friday Night Baseball?
Each of these platforms will have a clearly marked 'Friday Night Baseball' section that includes listings for each of the live games. In the U.S., this is also how you can access the on-demand content from MLB.
Do I have to pay to watch MLB on Apple TV+?
Apple will require users to have a subscription to TV+ to watch baseball in the future. However, right now Friday Night Baseball is free for a limited time without a subscription. All you need to watch is an Apple ID, which is required to log in to Apple TV on any of the aforementioned platforms.
Do I need an Apple ID to watch MLB on Apple TV+?
Yes, even though the first 24 games are free, you still need an Apple ID to log in and use Apple TV+.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Game Boy games are still alive and thriving. Here's why
After over 30 years, developers are still building and producing Game Boy games. What drives developers to continue making games for retro consoles?
HBO Max is rolling out an updated Apple TV app and it apparently works
HBO Max users have been crying out for an Apple TV app that works and it looks like they're finally going to get one. An updated Apple TV app is rolling out over the coming days, and by all accounts, this one will actually work.
Apple TV+ signs 'Spider-Man' star to its 'The Last Thing He Told Me' series
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Spider-Man star Angourie Rice to its upcoming limited series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'. Rice will star opposite Jennifer Garner on the show that is based on Laura Dave's best-selling book of the same name.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.