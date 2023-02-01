How to watch MLS Season Pass on your Apple TV app

With the World Cup behind us and the start of the new 2023 MLS Season on the horizon, Apple has teamed up with the MLS to announce MLS Season Pass, a subscription service available across more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Starting from February 1, soccer fans around the world can tune in to MLS Season Pass to watch all MLS and League Cup matches, and hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games directly from the Apple TV app.

Not only will you be able to catch live games from February 25 but also pregame and postgame analysis as well as “highlights, full replays of classic matches, and documentary-style vignettes.” With this in mind, here’s how to sign up for the pass and watch them on the Apple TV app.

Watch every 2023 MLS match this season on Apple TV

How to watch MLS matches via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (Image: © iMore) 1. Launch Apple TV 2. Click Search 3. MLS Season Pass should be in the browse section. If MLS Season Pass does not appear then click Search and type “MLS” 4. Click Subscribe to access every live MLS match for the 2023 season, including play-offs for $14.99/month. Apple TV Plus subscribers receive a discounted rate of $12.99/month

Apple’s partnership with MLS not only brings live matches to iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV (4K, HD, and 3rd generation) but also gives soccer fans a vast amount of free content without subscribing to the platform.

Watch free MLS content on Apple TV

How to watch MLS highlights for free on Apple TV (Image: © iMore) 1. Launch Apple TV 2. Click Search 3. MLS Season Pass should be in the browse section. If MLS Season Pass does not appear then click Search and type “MLS” 4. Select your favorite team by scrolling left on the club crests 5. Scroll down to see Featured content, Best of 2022, and when the new season starts on February 25 new highlights

You can also follow a favorite team if you wish, and matches involving them will be highlighted in the 'Browse' section, saving you the time to look for a particular match involving them.

This 10-year partnership between Apple and the MLS is a historic moment for Apple’s continued pursuit of using Apple TV as a sports haven. Following on from Apple’s MLB partnership, where could Apple go next in its journey for sporting success? We'll get the first glimpse when the MLS season starts on February 25.