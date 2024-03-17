iOS 18 is reportedly out in the wild ahead of WWDC reveal
iOS 18 internal build reportedly sent out to some factories.
We're still likely around three months away from WWDC 2024, where Apple is expected to unveil the next year of operating-system updates across its platforms, including iOS.
An early build of iOS 18, dubbed a 'VendorUI' version, has reportedly been sent to some Apple partners to assist with quality control purposes, according to a private (but reliable) post on X/Twitter as seen by MacRumors.
Naturally, Apple still won't reveal anything for iOS 18 just yet, but it does mean there's a chance we'll see more leaks of iOS 18 features, especially since it's dubbed one of Apple's biggest iOS updates to date.
While Apple will have likely locked things down as tightly as it can, the build being available outside of Apple's own staff is likely to shed fresh details on the platform regardless as we get closer to WWDC. The rollout of a 'VendorUI' build is nothing new, but it's a good indication we should start to keep our ears even closer to the ground.
What could iOS 18 bring?
The headline feature of iOS 18, as well as the next versions of macOS and iPadOS, is expected to be a focus on AI. We're hopeful we'll see a big revamp of Siri, as well as a more chatbot-like approach to requesting things from Apple's digital assistant.
We also expect RCS support to finally arrive, letting iMessage users communicate with Android users more easily, while some sources suggest iOS 18 will see a sizeable visual overhaul.
New accessibility features are reportedly coming, too, but expect more leaks to appear in the coming weeks now that the VendorUI build has moved beyond Apple's walls.
More from iMore
- Apple just confirmed its major AI upgrade: Tim Cook says Apple "excited to share the details of our ongoing work in that space later this year"
- iOS 18 could be the update that finally makes Siri worth using
- iOS 18 could have these great new accessibility features — more font size support, better voice Shortcuts, and more
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Tammy Rogers