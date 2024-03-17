iOS 18 is reportedly out in the wild ahead of WWDC reveal

We're still likely around three months away from WWDC 2024, where Apple is expected to unveil the next year of operating-system updates across its platforms, including iOS.

An early build of iOS 18, dubbed a 'VendorUI' version, has reportedly been sent to some Apple partners to assist with quality control purposes, according to a private (but reliable) post on X/Twitter as seen by MacRumors.

Naturally, Apple still won't reveal anything for iOS 18 just yet, but it does mean there's a chance we'll see more leaks of iOS 18 features, especially since it's dubbed one of Apple's biggest iOS updates to date.

While Apple will have likely locked things down as tightly as it can, the build being available outside of Apple's own staff is likely to shed fresh details on the platform regardless as we get closer to WWDC. The rollout of a 'VendorUI' build is nothing new, but it's a good indication we should start to keep our ears even closer to the ground.

iOS 17 was a solid year, but next year could be bigger (Image credit: Apple)

What could iOS 18 bring?

The headline feature of iOS 18, as well as the next versions of macOS and iPadOS, is expected to be a focus on AI. We're hopeful we'll see a big revamp of Siri, as well as a more chatbot-like approach to requesting things from Apple's digital assistant.

We also expect RCS support to finally arrive, letting iMessage users communicate with Android users more easily, while some sources suggest iOS 18 will see a sizeable visual overhaul.

New accessibility features are reportedly coming, too, but expect more leaks to appear in the coming weeks now that the VendorUI build has moved beyond Apple's walls.