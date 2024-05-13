As Apple's iOS 18 AI plans look set for a ChatGPT boost, an imminent OpenAI event could hint at what's to come

There have been so many rumors about new AI features coming to the iPhone with the release of iOS 18 this year that it can be hard to keep track. We're expecting big things and expectations have only increased since the news Apple and ChatGPT creator OpenAI are close to a partnership deal, too. But what will that mean for iPhone owners?

That's something that is hard to know for sure right now, but the hope is that Siri will be among the beneficiaries of whatever OpenAI will bring to the iPhone. But while the WWDC event in June will give us an inkling of what's to come, we might not have to wait quite that long.

Following the confirmation that OpenAI intends to hold its own event today, it's possible that whatever the company has in store could give us a much-needed hint at what its work with Apple will include. Or it might not, but we'll find out soon enough.

What's on the agenda?

As Tom's Guide notes, OpenAI isn't saying an awful lot about what we can expect from the event itself. CEO Sam Altman has been coy, saying that the focus of the event is "not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we've been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love!"

Altman did hint that the event will be for something that "feels like magic" and that it'll take place today at 10 am Pacific Time. That means that we only have a few hours to wait.

As for iOS 18, that'll be announced on June 10 but it won't ship to the public until this fall. Rumors have so far suggested that new AI features will come to the Notes and Safari apps, among others, so there's plenty to look forward to. Whether or not this OpenAI event will tease any of that, however, we will just have to wait and see.

More from iMore