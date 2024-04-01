New iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 compatibility leak claims some devices are going to miss out this time around

If everything goes the way we think it will, Apple will announce the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 software updates at the WWDC event which has now been confirmed to kick off on June 10. The updates are hotly-anticipated, with some big new features thought to be on the horizon. But with Apple AI thought to be a big addition to the 2024 software updates across the board, it was always going to be a question of whether Apple would need to drop support for some older iPhones and iPads.

Now, a new leak claims to have the answer. That leak suggests that iPhone owners won't have too much to worry about, but some iPad owners who were able to install iPadOS 17 last year might find that their tablets are a no-go this time out.

If Apple does announce the new software in June it won't be available until September, and with a slew of new iPads expected over the coming months, this might be a good year to upgrade.

All the supported devices

According to the leaker, who posted to a protected X account that was spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple will be able to support all the same devices when iOS 18 ships as it did with iOS 17.

If that is indeed the case, the following iPhones will all be compatible with iOS 18. And you can of course add the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max to this list when they ship this fall.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

The news isn't quite so good if you're using one of a handful of iPads, however. According to the leak, Apple will drop support for the iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation), and iPad Pro (10.5-inch) when iPadOS 18 debuts. However, it isn't clear why these tablets will not be supported given the fact that the iPad Pro models both use the A10X Fusion, a chip that is also in the iPad (7th-gen) which will be supported.

If that is indeed the case, the following iPads will all support iPadOS 18 — and we can of course add the upcoming OLED iPad Pro and new 6th-gen iPad Air, too.

iPad: 2019 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad Pro 2018 and later

Apple is expected to preview these updates during WWDC alongside the new software for the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the releases will likely be made immediately available in beta form to developers before undergoing a months-long beta process. Finally, the software will likely be made available to the public this coming September, shortly before the arrival of the new iPhones as well as the rumored Apple Watch X and refreshed Apple Watch Ultra.