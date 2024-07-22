Forget waiting for Apple Intelligence, Microsoft Designer brings AI image creation to the iPhone today

When Apple announced the iOS 18 update in June it also announced a slew of new AI features under the Apple Intelligence banner. One of those features, generative AI-powered image creation, will allow people to use text-based prompts to create new images for use in messages and more. But Microsoft has beaten Apple to the punch.

Microsoft Designer is a new and free app that is now available for the iPhone after initially only being offered as a preview. It uses generative AI to create images that can be used in all manner of different ways including for greetings cars and more.

Images edited within Microsoft Designer can then be tweaked using test-based prompts, as you'd expect, while the iPhone app is also joined by apps for Windows and Android.

Microsoft AI

You can download the Designer app from the App Store now and immediately begin creating images after signing in with your Microsoft account credentials.

"Unleash your creativity—visually create, design, and edit anything you can imagine with AI," the app's description reads. "Use the power of generative AI to create eye-catching images with your words, craft next-level designs that pop like personalized birthday cards, holiday cards, wallpapers for your phone, and even use AI to edit photos like an expert, like erasing your photo’s background. Create what you want, when and where you need it."

Editing the images allows for backgrounds to be removed or blurred while resizing is also an option for those who need to create images formatted especially for social media and other uses.

If you don't want to use Microsoft Designer, Apple Intelligence will launch in beta alongside iOS 18 this coming fall.

