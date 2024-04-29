iOS 18 won't be a major design change, but these four apps are getting a major overhaul

A new inside report into iOS 18 ahead of WWDC 2024 says Apple isn’t planning a major overhaul to the design of its iPhone operating system, but instead is planning to overhaul several major apps individually.

Writing in the paid section of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed this week that while “The next version of iOS is expected to be a big one,” eager users should not expect “an iOS 7-level design overhaul.” Instead, Gurman says “Apple is planning to overhaul many of its most popular apps,” including Mail, Photos, Fitness, and Notes. Earlier in April, the latter had already been tipped to get a major update including audio recordings and so-called ‘Math Notes’.

Gurman’s list of apps expected to get a major overhaul isn’t definitive here, but as a first look, it sounds promising. I don’t think any iPhone user would begrudge an overhauled Mail app, and while Photos and Fitness have some cool features, big changes there would also be welcome.

Gurman also reiterates the rumor that Apple is planning some big changes to the iPhone Home Screen. “Users will be able to pin app icons anywhere they’d like, even outside of the normal grid,” he writes. Gurman further notes iOS 18 “will also include design tweaks that make it more modular (easier to update and customize).”

Apple’s AI offering is also expected to take center stage in iOS 18. Previously, we’ve heard that Apple is planning to improve at least six of its apps and features with AI, such as Siri, an obvious choice and one tipped for an artificial intelligence boost. Other AI upgrades expected include the Messages app, Xcode, Apple Music, Pages, and Keynote. Add Mail, Photos, Fitness, and Notes to that list, and iOS 18 starts to look like one of the most exciting upgrades in years.

While iOS 18 will be unveiled at WWDC 2024 on June 10, it won’t be released to the public until September, alongside Apple’s new best iPhone, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

More from iMore