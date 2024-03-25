iOS 18 won't have a big focus on 'ChatGPT-like generative AI features' — New leak says we should expect ' a slew of AI tools that help manage your daily life'
iOS 18 continues to take shape...
A new report into Apple’s rumored iOS 18 AI shift has revealed that Apple will focus on tools to improve the daily life of iPhone users, rather than its answer to ChatGPT, when the software is unveiled in June.
Ever since the explosion of AI in the public domain last year, rumors have indicated that Apple is frantically trying to play catch up to rivals like Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI, allegedly spending “millions of dollars a day” on its own answer to ChatGPT. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been at the forefront of these rumors, most recently reporting that Apple is in discussions with Google to bring Gemini AI to iPhone in a landmark deal. Now, Gurman has tempered expectations.
In his latest Power On Newsletter, Gurman states that while iOS 18 is still “considered internally to be the biggest update to iOS since the original iPhone,” and while the “main event” will be artificial intelligence, iOS 18 won’t have a big focus on ChatGPT-esque generative AI.
AI for your daily life — iOS 18
According to Gurman we “shouldn’t expect a big focus on ChatGPT-like generative AI features.” To be clear, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple won’t have any generative AI features. Indeed, earlier on in his report Gurman indicates that Apple “could open up iOS so any developer could build a generative AI system deep into the iPhone,” building on swirling rumors of the Google partnership, and reported discussions with Chinese multinational and AI company Baidu.
Instead, Gurman’s report seems to indicate that Apple’s focus for consumers at WWDC 2024 (when we should see iOS 18 unveiled) will be on “a slew of AI tools that help manage your daily life.” Previously, we’ve heard that there are six iPhone applications Apple plans to improve with AI, including its Xcode development software, Messages, Pages, and Keynote.
Alongside these AI incursions, Gurman also reports that Apple’s iPhone Home Screen will offer more customizability in iOS 18, including the option to have blank spaces and columns, just like Android. iOS 18 will likely debut in September alongside Apple's next best iPhone, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.
More from iMore
- Generative AI could bring huge Siri upgrades to the iPhone
- I've replaced Siri with the ChatGPT AI on my iPhone thanks to this simple Shortcut
- Apple's new 'boost' to generative AI flags a very different approach to competitors
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers