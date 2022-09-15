People are downloading iOS 16 faster than iOS 15

iOS 16 is flying by iOS 15, but iOS 14 appears to have the last laugh.

According to analytics firm Mixpanel, iPhone users are installing iOS 16 on their phones much faster than they installed iOS 15 last year. The data shows that, after the first day of availability, iOS 16 beat out iOS 15 in terms of adoption. Neither, however, surpassed iOS 14.

That's not surprising since iOS 14 was the first update that started to allow more customization to the iPhone home screen. We all remember the flood of custom icon packs people were buying to completely change the look of their home screens.

Speaking of iOS 16, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will need an immediate update when customers get them in hand on Friday, September 16. iOS 16.0.1 is an update that all iPhone 14 models will need right away in order to fix the following issues:

Fixes an issue with activation and migration during set up of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation on iPhone 14 Pro Max

Enterprise single sign-on apps may fail to authenticate

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will launch on Friday, September 16. In addition, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) will also launch tomorrow. The iPhone 14 Plus won't be available to customers until October 7.